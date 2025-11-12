 Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Retirement Date, Set To Play His Final World Cup Next Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCristiano Ronaldo Reveals Retirement Date, Set To Play His Final World Cup Next Year

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Retirement Date, Set To Play His Final World Cup Next Year

Despite a glittering career that includes more than 950 goals across club and country, the World Cup trophy remains the one major accolade missing from his collection.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada will mark the final chapter of his storied international career. Speaking via video link at a Saudi forum on Tuesday, the Portuguese star said the tournament would “definitely” be his last World Cup appearance.

Now 40, Ronaldo acknowledged that age will finally dictate his farewell. “I’m going to be 41 years old, and I think it will be the moment,” he said, signaling that retirement from professional football is likely to follow within the next one or two years. He added, “I did and gave everything for football in the last 25 years. It’s probably one or two years. For sure this will be my last World Cup, definitely. I’m really enjoying the moment.”

Ronaldo's World Cup career

Portugal currently sit atop Group F in European qualifying and can book their ticket to the tournament with a victory over the Republic of Ireland on November 13. Should Ronaldo feature in the competition, it would mark his unprecedented sixth World Cup.

FPJ Shorts
Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Retirement Date, Set To Play His Final World Cup Next Year
Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Retirement Date, Set To Play His Final World Cup Next Year
Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Receive Treatment At Mumbai Home; Video Of Ambulance Surfaces
Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Receive Treatment At Mumbai Home; Video Of Ambulance Surfaces
Delhi Red Fort Blast Occurs Exactly When Interviewee Says ‘Bomber Ko Border Pe Khallas Hi Khallas..’ On Camera
Delhi Red Fort Blast Occurs Exactly When Interviewee Says ‘Bomber Ko Border Pe Khallas Hi Khallas..’ On Camera
Paris-Based Financial Services Firm BNP Paribas Settles Case With SEBI Of Alleged Violation By Paying ₹39.97 Lakh
Paris-Based Financial Services Firm BNP Paribas Settles Case With SEBI Of Alleged Violation By Paying ₹39.97 Lakh

Despite a glittering career that includes more than 950 goals across club and country, the World Cup trophy remains the one major accolade missing from his collection. That elusive glory continues to drive him toward one final global challenge.

Ronaldo first came close to lifting the trophy in 2006 when Portugal reached the semifinals, only to lose to France. Over nearly two decades, he has become a defining figure of the sport and one of its most recognizable icons.

Currently playing for Saudi club Al Nassr after departing Manchester United in 2022, Ronaldo has already ruled out any involvement as a player when Saudi Arabia hosts the 2034 World Cup. For him, all roads now lead to 2026, the stage he believes will offer his last dance on football’s grandest platform.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Retirement Date, Set To Play His Final World Cup Next Year

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Retirement Date, Set To Play His Final World Cup Next Year

IND vs SA: BCCI Tweaks Timings For Guwahati Test, Will Feature Tea Before Lunch Due To Early Sunset

IND vs SA: BCCI Tweaks Timings For Guwahati Test, Will Feature Tea Before Lunch Due To Early Sunset

Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha...

Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha...

'Cycle Ka Lock': Netizens React After Viral Image Shows Asia Cup Trophy Locked Inside Mohsin Naqvi's...

'Cycle Ka Lock': Netizens React After Viral Image Shows Asia Cup Trophy Locked Inside Mohsin Naqvi's...

Vihaan Malhotra, Aaron George Set To Lead India U19 A & B Team In Triangular Series

Vihaan Malhotra, Aaron George Set To Lead India U19 A & B Team In Triangular Series