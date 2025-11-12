Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Retirement Date, Set To Play His Final World Cup Next Year

Image: X

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada will mark the final chapter of his storied international career. Speaking via video link at a Saudi forum on Tuesday, the Portuguese star said the tournament would “definitely” be his last World Cup appearance.

Now 40, Ronaldo acknowledged that age will finally dictate his farewell. “I’m going to be 41 years old, and I think it will be the moment,” he said, signaling that retirement from professional football is likely to follow within the next one or two years. He added, “I did and gave everything for football in the last 25 years. It’s probably one or two years. For sure this will be my last World Cup, definitely. I’m really enjoying the moment.”

Ronaldo's World Cup career

Portugal currently sit atop Group F in European qualifying and can book their ticket to the tournament with a victory over the Republic of Ireland on November 13. Should Ronaldo feature in the competition, it would mark his unprecedented sixth World Cup.

Despite a glittering career that includes more than 950 goals across club and country, the World Cup trophy remains the one major accolade missing from his collection. That elusive glory continues to drive him toward one final global challenge.

Ronaldo first came close to lifting the trophy in 2006 when Portugal reached the semifinals, only to lose to France. Over nearly two decades, he has become a defining figure of the sport and one of its most recognizable icons.

Currently playing for Saudi club Al Nassr after departing Manchester United in 2022, Ronaldo has already ruled out any involvement as a player when Saudi Arabia hosts the 2034 World Cup. For him, all roads now lead to 2026, the stage he believes will offer his last dance on football’s grandest platform.