Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Skips Medal Ceremony After Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League 2 Final Loss

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Cristiano Ronaldo was left devastated after Al-Nassr suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final, extending the Portuguese superstar’s wait for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia.

The final was decided by a first-half strike from Turkish forward Deniz Hummet, whose goal proved enough to hand Gamba Osaka the continental crown. Despite dominating possession and creating several scoring opportunities, Al-Nassr failed to find a breakthrough.

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Ronaldo, visibly emotional after the final whistle, struggled to hide his disappointment as cameras captured the 41-year-old forward in disbelief following another painful defeat. Reports also claimed the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star skipped the medal ceremony after the loss.

The defeat marked another frustrating chapter in Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian journey, with the veteran forward still chasing his first major title since joining Al-Nassr in 2023. The loss also came just days after the club suffered another damaging setback in the Saudi Pro League title race.

Fans on social media reacted strongly to Ronaldo’s emotional reaction, with videos of the forward appearing close to tears quickly going viral online.