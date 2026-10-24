Cristiano Ronaldo Refuses Man Of The Match Award After Al-Nassr's Win, Hands It To Teammate Abdullah Al-Hamdan | Video

Cristiano Ronaldo Refuses Man Of The Match Award After Al-Nassr's Win | SPL/X

Cristiano Ronaldo produced a rare moment of humility after Al-Nassr's victory over Al-Faisaly, refusing to keep the Man of the Match award and instead handing it to his teammate Abdullah Al-Hamdan. The Portuguese superstar's gesture caught the attention of football fans, as he chose to recognise his teammate's contribution following the Saudi Pro League encounter.

Ronaldo was among the key performers in Al-Nassr's 3-1 victory, scoring his side's second goal in the 49th minute. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rose brilliantly to meet a free-kick delivery from fellow Portuguese star Joao Felix and headed the ball into the net to extend his team's advantage.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Refuses Man Of The Match Award After Al-Nassr's Win

However, Ronaldo was not the only Al-Nassr player to make a significant impact. Al-Hamdan opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a goal assisted by Sadio Mane. The Saudi forward subsequently played a crucial role in the attacking build-up, including providing the pass for Ronaldo's disallowed goal before assisting Angelo for the team's third strike.

Al-Faisaly attempted to fight back through Theo Bongonda, who pulled one goal back in the 66th minute. However, Angelo restored Al-Nassr's two-goal cushion in the 79th minute, sealing an important victory for the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo's goal and Al-Hamdan's influential performance ensured that Al-Nassr had plenty to celebrate after the final whistle.

Despite being named Man of the Match, Ronaldo reportedly declined to keep the award and handed it to Al-Hamdan, acknowledging his teammate's impressive contribution. The gesture offered a glimpse of the Portuguese captain's appreciation for the players around him and quickly became a talking point among fans. While Ronaldo continued to attract attention for his goalscoring exploits, his decision to recognise Al-Hamdan's efforts provided one of the night's most memorable moments.