Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches 979 Career Goals After Stunning Strike, Moves Closer To 1000-Goal History | Video

Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches 979 Career Goals After Stunning Strike | Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo moved another step closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone after scoring his 979th career goal in Al-Nassr’s 2-1 victory over Abha in the Saudi Pro League on Wednesday. The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar produced a trademark header to open the scoring and leave himself just 21 goals away from reaching four figures.

Ronaldo found the breakthrough in the 22nd minute after Angelo delivered a corner into the box. Rising above his marker, the Al-Nassr captain powered a downward header towards the far post, with the ball going in after striking the post.

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Ronaldo gets closer to 1000 goal mark

The strike also marked Ronaldo’s 132nd goal for Al-Nassr since joining the Saudi Arabian club. More significantly, it took his official career tally to 979, putting him only 21 goals short of the 1,000-goal mark that he is chasing during the twilight of his remarkable career.

Al-Nassr doubled their advantage in the 58th minute when Abdullah Al-Hamdan found the net, but Abha pulled one back through Nabil Fekir in the 75th minute. Despite the late pressure, Al-Nassr held on to secure a 2-1 victory and bounce back from their previous 2-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad.

With 979 goals, Ronaldo’s countdown to 1,000 is now firmly underway. The Portuguese icon needs just 21 more strikes to reach the unprecedented landmark, adding another fascinating chapter to a career that has already established him among football’s greatest-ever goalscorers.