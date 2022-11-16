Cristiano Ronaldo full interview with Piers Morgan: When and where to watch; Live online

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive TV interview with Piers Morgan seems certain to end his career at the EPL club.
It is hard to see a way back for the 37-year-old forward, who said he does not respect manager Erik ten Hag and feels "betrayed' by the club.
The question now is whether Ronaldo can secure a transfer in January after failing to leave for a Champions League club before the start of the season.
Life without Ron
United was already planning for life without him before excerpts from his interview began circulating on Sunday night — but that process is likely to be expedited up after his latest public show of dissent.
Ten Hag already had to censure him for leaving a pre-season friendly early — and cut him from his squad last month when he refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham.
Ronaldo displayed an element of contrition on social media later and held clear-the-air talks with Ten Hag before being welcomed back into the fold.
But these fresh comments threaten to be a final strike in terms of the Portugal World Cup forward's relationship with his manager.
Here's where you can watch the full interview
WHEN
The two-night broadcast of the exclusive 90-minute interview with Ronaldo will take place on November 16 (Wednesday) and November 17 (Thursday).
In India, it will be televised at 1:30 AM IST.
WHERE
Indian viewers can catch all the full interview on Piers Morgan YouTube channel Link here
