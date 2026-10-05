Cricket's Strangest Moment? Ali Khan's Bouncer Flies Over Kieron Pollard & Wicketkeeper Before Producing Bizarre Result | Video

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A bizarre moment unfolded at BC Place in Vancouver during the Canada Super 60 when a delivery from USA fast bowler Ali Khan left Kieron Pollard, the wicketkeeper and the crowd completely surprised.

Khan bowled a short delivery to the experienced Pollard, but the bouncer climbed sharply and went over the batter’s head. The ball continued its journey over the wicketkeeper as well before landing directly outside the boundary.

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With the ball travelling all the way over the boundary without touching the bat, several spectators initially believed that Pollard had been awarded a six. However, under the laws of cricket, a six can only be scored when the ball touches the bat before crossing the boundary.

The delivery was instead called a wide, with four additional runs awarded as byes. The unusual sequence meant the batting side received five runs from the delivery despite the ball never making contact with Pollard’s bat. The short boundary at BC Place made the incident even more bizarre, as the ball travelled over both the batter and wicketkeeper before clearing the playing area.

The unusual moment quickly caught the attention of fans, with many left trying to understand how a ball that went straight out of the boundary could result in a wide rather than a six. It was certainly one of the strangest moments seen during the Canada Super 60.