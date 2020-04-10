Cricket vs COVID-19: Former cricketers Anjum Chopra, Isa Guha and Lisa Sthalekar reiterate safety measures amid coronavirus outbreak

The three former players in the video are currently active as cricket commentators and pundits. They are urging everyone to stay together throughout the time of crisis in order to keep healthy.

The measures that Guha, Anjum and Sthalekar mentioned were to wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, practice respiratory hygiene, to seek medical care if you have a fever, cough or difficulty in breathing, stay informed and to follow advice of the healthcare providers.

Following the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, in which Australia handed a huge blow to the Indian side, a few bilateral series have been cancelled or postponed, to some extent.

India's three-match ODI series against South Africa was called off. Although the first match was washed away due to rain without a single ball being bowled.

India's cricket festival -- The Indian Premier League -- has been suspended until April 15. The Board of Control for Cricket in India will issue an advisory after the 21-day lockdown in India ends.

Since the number of cases are only increasing, the fate of this year's IPL does not look good.