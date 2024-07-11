Cricket Legend Sourav Ganguly Buys Kolkata Royal Tigers Team In Indian Racing Festival 2024: All You Need To Know

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has made a high-octane entrance into the world of motorsports, becoming the owner of the Kolkata Royal Tigers, a team set to debut in the Indian Racing Festival 2024.

This exciting event, running from August to September, will feature eight competitive teams from cities such as Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad.

Diverse Competitions Await

The Indian Racing Festival is set to dazzle motorsport enthusiasts with two marquee championships: the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC). These competitions promise to showcase top-tier racing talent and provide fans with an adrenaline-filled experience.

Expressing his excitement about this new venture, Ganguly, a former BCCI president, shared, "I am truly thrilled to embark on this journey with the Kolkata Royal Tigers in the Indian Racing Festival. My passion for motorsports runs deep, and with this team, we aspire to build a lasting legacy and ignite a passion for racing among a new generation of enthusiasts."

A Warm Welcome from RPPL

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), officially welcomed Ganguly to the motorsport arena.

"We are delighted to introduce Sourav Ganguly as the owner of the Kolkata franchise. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence, honed through his illustrious cricketing career, injects unparalleled energy into the Indian Racing Festival," Reddy remarked.

Sports Personalities Expanding Horizons

In related news, Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has recently invested in the American Gambits, a team participating in the Global Chess League's second season. This trend underscores the growing enthusiasm of sports icons venturing into diverse sporting fields, leveraging their expertise and passion.

A New Era for Indian Motorsport

With Ganguly at the helm, the Kolkata Royal Tigers are poised to make a significant impact at the Indian Racing Festival. Fans can anticipate an electrifying series of races, marking a new chapter in Indian motorsport and inspiring a new generation of racing aficionados.