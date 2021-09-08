e-Paper Get App

Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 12:25 PM IST

Cricket Australia 'don't yet have answers' on Afghanistan Test following Taliban takeover

Afghanistan's Test against Australia is scheduled to take place on November 27
ANI
Afghanistan Test Team

Melbourne: The decision on one-off test between Australia and Afghanistan in November this year will rely on Australia's federal government following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan as Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's chief executive on Wednesday stated that the call to go ahead with the Test lies with the Australian federal government.

Hockley also said that the international cricket community is working towards understanding the implications of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan.

"It's an extremely challenging and complex situation," said Hockley, on SEN radio, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"There are so many layers to it and it really does transcend cricket. The situation as it stands today, is that Afghanistan is a full member of the ICC, they're due to play in the T20 World Cup, but we're working very closely and having all the right discussions with the ICC, with the Australian government and ultimately we'll take our lead from them. We don't yet have answers but we're in dialogue and taking advice from all the relevant organisations," he added.

Afghanistan's Test against Australia, is due to take place on November 27. Earlier this week, Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein had cited his concerns about the game and said he would seek guidance from the local Hazara community.

It needs to be seen what happens to Afghanistan's women's cricket team. Under ICC rules, all member nations have to provide equal access to the sport for males and females.

"I think it's something that is being keenly followed and observed. I think here in Australia, we've been a real driving force in growing cricket for women and girls. Absolutely we want to see cricket for women and girls growing and strong all around the world. As I said previously, obviously the current situation is very new, international cricket is working to understand the implications, but it is something we will continue to watch very closely," said Hockley.

Following the fall of the Republic of Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday formed the interim "Islamic Emirate", appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition.

Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 12:25 PM IST
