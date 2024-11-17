'Crazy Coincidence': Jasprit Bumrah And Tabraiz Shamsi Share Identical T20I Records, South Africa Spinner Shares Screenshot

Image: X

South Africa Tabraiz Shamsi revealed a striking coincidence between him and Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah share identical T20I records in matches played, balls bowled, and wickets taken. Shamsi shared the screenshot of the stat on X, calling it a "crazy coincidence".

Shamsi wrote: “Fun fact... Jasprit Bumrah and I have played the exact same amount of T20 international games. Bowled the exact same number of balls in those games and taken the exact same amount of wickets! Such a crazy coincidence.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Comparing Bumrah and Shamsi stat in T20Is

Both Bumrah and Shamsi have played 70 T20I matches. They have each bowled 1,509 balls and taken 89 wickets in those matches. However, while Bumrah has bowled in 69 innings, while Shamsi has bowled 70. Bumrah’s T20I economy rate is 6.27 runs per over, with zero five-wicket haul in the format. In comparison, Shamsi has an economy rate of 7.39 and has one five-wicket haul to his name.

What's next for Bumrah?

Both Shamsi and Bumrah did not take part in the recent T20I series between India and South Africa. Currently, Bumrah is in Perth, training with the Indian Test team for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The pacer is slated to lead team India in the 1st test in the absence of Rohit Sharma. The first of the five-match Test series against Australia begins on November 22 in Perth. The second Test is scheduled for December 6 in Adelaide, followed by the Brisbane Test on December 14. The Boxing Day Test will be held in Melbourne, starting on December 26, and the final Test begins on January 3, 2025, in Sydney.