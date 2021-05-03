Covid hits IPL: CSK CEO, Bowling Coach L Balaji and Bus Cleaner test positive; No rescheduling of CSK’s next match against RR yet

Three non-playing members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent - chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner - have tested positive for Covid-19. It is understood that the rest of the squad, which is currently in Delhi, has tested negative. The results emerged after the latest round of testing on Sunday.
According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, it is understood that Viswanathan, Balaji and the member of the maintenance staff took a fresh test on Monday morning to rule out the possibility of a false positive. If they test positive again, they would need to spend 10 days in a designated isolation facility outside the team bubble and return two negative tests before re-entering.
This follows the news that Monday's IPL game has been postponed after two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive.
As things stand though, CSK’s next match against the Rajasthan Royals in Delhi is set to go ahead on May 5.
This is the second time the Super Kings have had to deal with an outbreak in the team bubble. At IPL 2020, in the UAE, Viswanathan's wife had been one of several members of the contingent - including players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad - to test positive in Dubai ahead of the tournament.
The Super Kings currently sit at No. 2 on the points table this year, having won five of their first seven games.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)