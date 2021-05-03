Covid hits IPL: CSK CEO, Bowling Coach L Balaji and Bus Cleaner test positive; No rescheduling of CSK’s next match against RR yet

This follows the news that Monday's IPL game has been postponed after two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive.

As things stand though, CSK’s next match against the Rajasthan Royals in Delhi is set to go ahead on May 5.

This is the second time the Super Kings have had to deal with an outbreak in the team bubble. At IPL 2020, in the UAE, Viswanathan's wife had been one of several members of the contingent - including players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad - to test positive in Dubai ahead of the tournament.

The Super Kings currently sit at No. 2 on the points table this year, having won five of their first seven games.

