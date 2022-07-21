e-Paper Get App

County cricket: India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara hits 213, Navdeep Saini takes five for Sussex

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 02:33 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara | Photo: AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara struck his third double century of the season for Sussex while pacer Navdeep Saini claimed a five-wicket haul on debut for Kent as Indian players continued to shine in County Cricket in England.

Pujara got his name etched in the Sussex history books as he compiled a brilliant 231 as it helped them post a massive 523 in their first innings against Middlesex at Lord's on Wednesday.

Right-arm fast Saini made a sparkling debut for Kent against Warwickshire on Wednesday taking 5-72 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Playing for Middlesex, fellow Indian pacer Umesh Yadav went wicket-less in Sussex's first innings as he ended with figures of 0-70 in 29 overs.

Pujara, the India Test player, became the first Sussex batter to make a double-century against Middlesex at Lord's. The last Sussex batter to achieve 200 at the home of cricket was countryman Sir Ranjitsinhji Vibhaji II while playing against the MCC 125 years ago, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

Earlier, he had scored unbeaten 201 in the first match against Derby and 203 against Durham. This was his 16th double century in first-class cricket.

During his 231-run knock, Pujara faced 403 deliveries, hitting 21 fours and three sixes. In all, his stay at the wicket lasted 533 minutes.

Saini was equally in devastating form as he returned with figures of 5-72 from 18 overs. His victims included Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Michael Burgess, Henry Brooks and Craig Miles. His fifer helped Kent bowl out Warwickshire for 225 in 85.1 overs. Saini, 29, also ended up bowling 14 no-balls.

article-image

