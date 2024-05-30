Cosmopolitan Shield Cricket Tournament 2023-24: Garware Club House Defeat Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana By 2 Wickets In Final

Garware players receive the trophy from Chief Guest, MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik, |

Garware Club House emerged victorious by snatching a narrow 2-wicket victory against Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana in the final of the Cosmopolitan Shield Cricket Tournament 2023-24, and played at the Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat first, Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana batsmen found the going tough and were unable to play a long innings and score decent runs. They could only manage to post a low total of 125 all out in 40.5 overs. Prashant Karia scored 27 runs, while Garware Club house bowlers Tejal Gawad 3 wickets for 27 runs and Vikrant Kenni 3 wickets for 17 runs claimed the wickets to restrict the opposition.

In reply, the Garware Club House batters did not get big knocks but their contributions were sufficient to ensure they managed to surpass their target reaching 126 for 8 wickets from 44.1 overs. Jolly Gymkhana off-spinner Harshad Ubale took 2 wickets for 20 runs.

Brief scores – Final: Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana 125 all out, 40.5 overs (Prashant Karia 27; Tejal Gawad 3/27, Vikrant Kenni 3/17) lost to Garware Club House 126 for 8, 44.1 overs (Harshad Ubale 2/20). Result: Garware Club House won by 2 wickets.