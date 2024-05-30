 Cosmopolitan Shield Cricket Tournament 2023-24: Garware Club House Defeat Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana By 2 Wickets In Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCosmopolitan Shield Cricket Tournament 2023-24: Garware Club House Defeat Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana By 2 Wickets In Final

Cosmopolitan Shield Cricket Tournament 2023-24: Garware Club House Defeat Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana By 2 Wickets In Final

Garware Club House batters did not get big knocks but their contributions were sufficient to ensure they managed to surpass their target reaching 126 for 8 wickets from 44.1 overs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
Garware players receive the trophy from Chief Guest, MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik, |

Garware Club House emerged victorious by snatching a narrow 2-wicket victory against Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana in the final of the Cosmopolitan Shield Cricket Tournament 2023-24, and played at the Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat first, Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana batsmen found the going tough and were unable to play a long innings and score decent runs. They could only manage to post a low total of 125 all out in 40.5 overs. Prashant Karia scored 27 runs, while Garware Club house bowlers Tejal Gawad 3 wickets for 27 runs and Vikrant Kenni 3 wickets for 17 runs claimed the wickets to restrict the opposition.

In reply, the Garware Club House batters did not get big knocks but their contributions were sufficient to ensure they managed to surpass their target reaching 126 for 8 wickets from 44.1 overs. Jolly Gymkhana off-spinner Harshad Ubale took 2 wickets for 20 runs.

Brief scores – Final: Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana 125 all out, 40.5 overs (Prashant Karia 27; Tejal Gawad 3/27, Vikrant Kenni 3/17) lost to Garware Club House 126 for 8, 44.1 overs (Harshad Ubale 2/20). Result: Garware Club House won by 2 wickets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In PICS: LSG Spinner Ravi Bishnoi Unwinds Time In His Village After IPL 2024

In PICS: LSG Spinner Ravi Bishnoi Unwinds Time In His Village After IPL 2024

T20 WC 2024: Virat Kohli Finally Leaves For New York To Join Team India, May Miss Warm-Up vs...

T20 WC 2024: Virat Kohli Finally Leaves For New York To Join Team India, May Miss Warm-Up vs...

Video: Ravichandran Ashwin Hosts Fun Quiz For His Daughters About T20 World Cup 2024

Video: Ravichandran Ashwin Hosts Fun Quiz For His Daughters About T20 World Cup 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal Star Sandeep Lamichhane’s US Visa Rejected Again, Set To Miss Entire...

T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal Star Sandeep Lamichhane’s US Visa Rejected Again, Set To Miss Entire...

Paris Olympics 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Anti-Sex Beds Installed For Athletes...

Paris Olympics 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Anti-Sex Beds Installed For Athletes...