Corentin Moutet Breaks Racquet After Smashing It 3 Times Over His Knee During Frustrating Wimbledon 2026 Moment | Video

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French tennis player Corentin Moutet once again grabbed headlines at Wimbledon, this time for a dramatic outburst during his first-round match against American Marcos Giron. Frustrated after losing the crucial third set, the world No. 39 snapped his racquet over his knee in a fit of anger, with the incident quickly going viral across social media.

The moment came after Moutet overhit a routine shot to hand Giron a 7-5 third-set victory and a 2-1 lead in the match. Unable to hide his frustration, the Frenchman repeatedly slammed his racquet against his knee before finally breaking it in half. Once he had calmed down, Moutet handed the broken racquet to a young fan in the crowd, drawing applause from spectators despite the emotional outburst.

Although Moutet regained his composure after the incident, he was unable to turn the match around. Giron sealed a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory to eliminate the Frenchman in the opening round of Wimbledon, bringing an abrupt end to his campaign at the All England Club.

The latest episode adds to a growing list of controversies involving Moutet. Earlier this month, he was fined heavily after repeatedly using profanity during a live post-match interview at the Queen's Club Championships. The 27-year-old has also faced disciplinary action in previous years for his on-court behaviour, making him one of the most unpredictable personalities on the ATP Tour.

Despite his undeniable talent and creative style of play, Moutet's fiery temperament continues to overshadow his performances. His emotional outburst at Wimbledon became one of the talking points of the tournament's opening round, leaving fans once again discussing the fine line between passion and frustration in elite tennis.