Coppa Italia set to return on June 12; Juventus to take on AC Milan in second-leg of their semi-final fixture

Italian football is set to return with its annual cup - Coppa Italia - on June 12, with Juventus and AC Milan to complete their long-awaited second-leg match of their semi-final fixture.

The coronavirus pandemic put the entire sporting world on hold, and after three months, football is starting to return. Although, fixtures will take place in empty stadiums without the fans.

Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed that the Coppa Italia semi-finals will resume on June 12, while the final will take place on June 17.

"The recovery of football with the Italian Cup, as desired, will take place," Goal.com quoted Italy's Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora from a Facebook live-stream.

The other second-leg match of the semi-final fixture will see Inter Milan go head-to-head with Napoli away from home, on June 13.

"The two semi-finals have also been brought forward to have a tight schedule. The first will be on June 12, then 13 for the second and 17 the final," Spadafora added.

The semi-final ties were originally scheduled to take place on June 13 and 14, but the government accepted a request from Serie A to move the two fixtures forward by an extra day.

The first leg of the semi-finals had concluded in February as AC Milan played out a 1-1 draw with Juventus at San Siro while Napoli enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan.