Controversy In IPL 2026 Final? Rajat Patidar Angry With Umpire As Washington Sundar Survives After 'Unfair Catch' | VIDEO

The IPL 2026 Final was not without drama as a controversial moment at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Washington Sundar was thought to be dismissed on 4 off 7 balls, when Jordan Cox took a diving low catch. However, the umpire ruled it as not out, with the ball seemingly touching the ground. RCB captain Rajat Patidar wasn't happy and even argued with the umpire on field.

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RCB players erupted in celebration immediately, convinced they had secured a crucial breakthrough at a key stage of the final. Cox himself looked confident after completing the catch, while the rest of the fielding side gathered around him in anticipation of the wicket.

However, the on-field umpires decided to take a closer look at the catch. Replays suggested the ball may have brushed the ground as Cox completed the diving effort. After reviewing multiple angles, the umpires ruled that there was not enough evidence to confirm a clean catch, allowing Sundar to continue his innings.

Patidar furious after Sundar gets away

The verdict left RCB captain Rajat Patidar visibly frustrated. Television cameras captured the skipper expressing his disappointment and engaging in a brief discussion with the umpire.

Patidar appeared unconvinced by the decision and made his feelings known before eventually returning to his position. Several RCB players also looked disappointed as the opportunity to remove Sundar slipped away. Virat Kohli also seemed confused as the how the events panned out.

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RCB are well on top in their aim to defend their title. Patidar's bowlers broke the back of the Gujarat Titans batting line up, forcing them early into recovery mode in Ahmedabad.