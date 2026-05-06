Controversy Erupts! Delhi Capitals Fans Spark Row With 'Jail Jersey' Dig At Chennai Super Kings During IPL 2026 Clash | Video

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In the high-voltage atmosphere of the Indian Premier League 2026, fan rivalry once again took centre stage, this time during a clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

While the on-field contest saw CSK gain the upper hand, it was the stands that generated major buzz. A section of Delhi Capitals supporters unveiled a provocative “jail jersey,” aimed at mocking CSK’s controversial past, particularly the franchise’s two-year suspension from the IPL in 2016 and 2017.

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The gesture quickly went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions. Many fans criticized the act as distasteful and disrespectful, arguing that it crossed the line of healthy sporting banter. Others, however, viewed it as typical IPL crowd humor, reflecting the league’s intense and often playful fan culture.

The incident also reignited discussions around CSK’s past controversies. The suspension, linked to the 2013 spot-fixing scandal involving team officials, remains a sensitive chapter despite the franchise’s successful comeback and continued dominance in the league.

Amid the trolling, the match itself added to Delhi’s woes, with CSK delivering a strong performance to restrict the Capitals and comfortably chase down the target.