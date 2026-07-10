Conor McGregor Smashes Max Holloway's Glasses During Fiery UFC 329 Staredown Before Rematch | Video

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The bad blood between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway reached a boiling point ahead of UFC 329 as the two former featherweight rivals engaged in an explosive staredown following the official pre-fight press conference. In a dramatic moment that quickly went viral, McGregor snatched the sunglasses off Holloway's face and slammed them to the ground, setting the tone for what promises to be one of the most heated rematches in UFC history.

Holloway initially remained composed despite McGregor's antics, refusing to retaliate immediately. However, the tension escalated when the pair went forehead-to-forehead during the face-off. Holloway challenged McGregor to step closer once again, but the Irish superstar responded by slapping Holloway's hands away, forcing security personnel and UFC President Dana White to intervene before the confrontation turned physical.

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The intense exchange has added even more intrigue to UFC 329, which marks McGregor's long-awaited return to the Octagon after a five-year absence. The former two-division UFC champion has been his usual outspoken self throughout fight week, boldly predicting that he will send Holloway into retirement rather than set up a trilogy bout. Holloway, meanwhile, has remained confident that he can finally avenge the loss he suffered to McGregor back in 2013.

The rivalry carries significant history, with their first meeting taking place over 13 years ago when both fighters were rising prospects in the UFC. McGregor earned a unanimous decision victory despite suffering an ACL injury during the contest. Since then, both men have become global MMA stars, making their UFC 329 rematch one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

With emotions already running high before fight night, fans can expect an electric atmosphere when McGregor and Holloway finally meet inside the cage. The heated staredown, complete with smashed sunglasses and multiple security interventions, has only heightened anticipation for a blockbuster main event that could define the next chapter of both fighters' legendary careers.