Congratulatory messages flood Koo as Lovlina Borgohain secures medal for India at Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi, July 30: India rejoiced after Lovlina Borgohain on Friday assured the country of its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and shooting ace Abhinav Bindra joining others in sending the young boxer congratulatory messages.

Debutant Borgohain (69kg) assured India of their first boxing medal at the ongoing Games when she upstaged former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei to enter the semifinals.

"Lovlina has entered the Semi Finals ! Well done @LovlinaBorgohai , what an amazing news for India to wake up to today! We've been glued to the tv screen watching you in action!," Thakur wrote on his social media handles.

India's only individual gold medallist Bindra wrote on Koo, "Super super show by @LovlinaBorgohai ! Two more to go ! goforgold."