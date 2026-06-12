Confusing Scenes! South African Players Left Confused As Referee Wilton Sampaio Explains Red Card Decision During Mexico FIFA WC Clash | Video

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South Africa’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Mexico produced one of the tournament’s most bizarre and talked-about moments, as several South African players appeared completely confused while referee Wilton Sampaio explained a controversial red-card decision following a VAR review.

The incident unfolded in the 84th minute with South Africa already trailing 2-0 and reduced to 10 men after an earlier dismissal for Sphephelo Sithole. Play was halted when VAR instructed Sampaio to review an off-the-ball clash involving veteran midfielder Themba Zwane. After studying the footage on the pitchside monitor, the Brazilian referee returned to the field and delivered an explanation over the stadium microphone before showing Zwane a red card.

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However, it was the reaction of the South African players that quickly caught the attention of fans watching around the world. Television cameras showed several Bafana Bafana players staring blankly at the referee as he explained the decision, seemingly struggling to understand what was being said. Zwane himself appeared puzzled before eventually realizing that he had been sent off, while teammates looked equally bewildered during the announcement.

The unusual scene quickly went viral across social media, with fans joking about the players’ confused expressions during the explanation. Many viewers on online forums commented that neither they nor the players seemed to understand the referee’s announcement, turning an already dramatic World Cup moment into an internet sensation.

The red card added to a chaotic opening match that saw a record three dismissals, including two for South Africa. Mexico eventually secured a 2-0 victory, while the controversial Zwane decision and the bewildered reactions of South Africa’s players became one of the standout talking points from the opening day of the FIFA World Cup 2026.