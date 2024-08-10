Community Shield 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Manchester City Vs Manchester United Match In India

Image: X

The 2024/25 season of the English Premier League is just a week away. However, before the season gets underway Manchester City and Manchester United will face each other in the FA Community Shield 2024. The event is a curtain raiser before the gruelling season gets underway. The match is played between Winners of the English Premier League and the FA Cup

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The fixture is a repeat of the 2024 FA Cup final when United beat City 2-1. Talking about community shield record United is the most successful team with 21 FA Community Shield titles. The last title came back in 2016. On the other hand, City has so far won six titles, with the most recent one being in 2019. Ahead of the blockbuster fixture, we will provide you with details of the match in India.

When to watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United Community Shield match?

The Match will take place on Saturday, August 10 at Wembley Stadium

What time Manchester City vs Manchester United Community Shield Match start?

The FA Community Shield match will start at 7:30 pm IST

Where to watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United Community Shield match live telecast and live streaming in India?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India, while live streaming will be available on Sonyliv App