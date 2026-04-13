 Community League Youth U17 Football Tournament Underway In Bangalore From March 31 To April 28, 2026
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Community League Youth U17 Football Tournament Underway In Bangalore From March 31 To April 28, 2026

In the Community League Youth U17 Football Tournament, Alchemy Ignis thrashed Raman SA Red 5–0 with dominant possession and shooting accuracy, while Army Boys Sports Coy beat Raman SA Blue 2–0. Both matches highlighted strong attacking play and disciplined performances in Bangalore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 13, 2026, 01:35 AM IST
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The Community League Youth U17 football tournament is currently being held in Bangalore from March 31 to April 28, 2026, bringing together promising young talent from across the region in a competitive platform focused on youth development in the sport.

In today’s first men’s match, Alchemy Ignis delivered a commanding performance to defeat Raman SA Red 5–0. With 52% possession, Alchemy Ignis dominated offensively, registering 12 shots, including 8 on target, while Raman SA Red managed just 6 shots with only 1 on target. The match remained disciplined with minimal fouls and a single yellow card, as Alchemy Ignis also recorded 3 offsides and earned 2 corners.

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In the second match, Army Boys Sports Coy secured a 2–0 victory over Raman SA Blue. They maintained 53% possession and created 16 chances, with 8 shots on target, compared to Raman SA Blue’s 7 shots and 5 on target. The game saw limited physical play, with only one foul and one yellow card, while both teams recorded an offside each. Army Boys Sports Coy also matched their opponents in corners, with both sides earning 4 each.

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