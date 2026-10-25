Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: India Register Double Victory As Men Beat Uganda, Women Crush Singapore | X

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 25: India's Men's and Women's Kabaddi teams delivered impressive performances on Saturday, at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026, being held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The men's team defeated Uganda 44-30, while the women's team registered a dominant 32-16 victory over Singapore.

Indian Men Secure Victory Over Uganda

In the men's match, India produced a strong all-round performance to secure a 14-point victory over Uganda. Shivam Patare led the raiding department with eight points, including six touch points and two bonus points. Naveen Kumar and Bharat contributed six raid points each, while Aditya Shinde added four points, as per a press release.

𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝟐, 𝐖𝐨𝐧 𝟐! 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐝𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐝! 🤌Team India continues their ruthless charge at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026!#CWKC | India vs Uganda | #CommonwealthKabaddiChampionship 2026 https://t.co/rsqskE9H9u — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 24, 2026

India collected 27 raid points, 11 tackle points and six all-out points during the contest. In defence, Ajit Pawar led the team with three tackle points, while Nitesh, Yogesh Dahiya and Deepak S contributed two tackle points each. The Indian side registered 11 successful tackles compared to Uganda's three.

Uganda Struggle Despite Strong Raiding Performance

For Uganda, Mulaire Daglas was the leading scorer with nine raid points, followed by Okidi Carnold and Sengendo Jimmy, who contributed five points each. Despite matching India's tally of 27 raid points, Uganda struggled defensively as India secured a 44-30 victory.

Indian Women Dominate Singapore

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team registered a commanding 32-16 victory over Singapore. Sakshi led India's raiding department with six points, while Renuka and Anu contributed four raid points each. Nidhi Sharma added three points to the team's tally.

India Women registered 19 raid points, nine tackle points and four all-out points. Suman led the defensive effort with four tackle points, while Muskan Sharma contributed two. Riya Kumari, Sabahi Gadhavi and Ritu added one tackle point each.

Singapore Fail To Register Successful Tackle

For Singapore, Arthi Selvan was the top scorer with five raid points, while Anandarajan Sindini and M. Vishwalah Devi contributed four points each. Singapore managed 16 raid points but failed to register a single successful tackle against the Indian side.

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India Gear Up For Next Matches

The victories highlighted India's balanced raid and defence efforts at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championships. While the Indian women will be facing Uganda at 6:45 PM in the next encounter, Indian men will be competing against Malaysia at 8:30 PM, both on Sunday, October 25.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)