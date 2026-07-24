Commonwealth Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Sends Best Wishes To Indian Contingent, Expresses Confidence In Athletes’ Pursuit Of Excellence | X @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed his best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow and said that he was confident that the athletes would participate with passion, determination and a spirit of excellence.

The 23rd Commonwealth Games 2026 are being held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2. Medals will be available in 215 events, spread across 10 sports.

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"As the Commonwealth #Glasgow2026 Games begin, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. I am confident that our athletes will participate in the Games with passion, determination and a spirit of excellence. The skills and dedication of our athletes always inspire countless Indians," Modi said in a post on X.

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