 Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table: India Climbs To 6th After Gold Rush On Day 10
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table: India Climbs To 6th After Gold Rush On Day 10

India jumped to 6th in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal table following a good start to Day 10 in Glasgow. Boxers Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria won golds along with Soman Rana in shot put, while Shubham Juyal, Pawan Chitravel, Jadumani Singh also won medals to take India's tally to 30 at the time of writing. With 7 more boxers in action, India could easily see their gold tally rise later.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, August 01, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table: India Climbs To 6th After Gold Rush On Day 10

India made a promising start on Day 10 to climb ahead in the Commonwealth Games 2026 standings. Boxers Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria won gold medals in their respective category finals to take India's tally to 8 before Soman Rana secured anothger in the men's F57 shot put. There were more podium finishes as Shubham Juyal, Pawan Chitravel, Jadumani Singh and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran

The Indian contingent delivered a strong performance across events, with its medal tally reflecting consistency and depth among athletes competing on the Commonwealth stage. India’s 15 silver medals stood out as a major contribution, highlighting several near-top finishes across disciplines.

Australia currently leads the medal table with 135 medals (58 gold, 32 silver and 45 bronze), followed by England with 85 medals (20 gold, 35 silver and 30 bronze). Canada occupies third place with 54 medals, while Scotland and Nigeria are fourth and fifth respectively.

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For India, the performance places the country ahead of several competing nations and keeps hopes alive for further success as the Games progress. With a strong showing in multiple categories, Indian athletes will look to convert more podium finishes into gold medals in the remaining events.

The Commonwealth Games campaign continues to be closely followed by Indian sports fans, with expectations high for a stronger finish in the final medal rankings.

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