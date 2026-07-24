Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Putul Sonowal Stuns World Champion Ryan Bester; Pinki Singh & Rupa Tirkey Win Lawn Bowls Opener | Video | X

Glasgow: India's Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey began their Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with a hard-fought victory in the women's pairs event, while Putul Sonowal stunned reigning world champion Ryan Bester of Canada in the men's singles at the Scottish Event Campus on Thursday, according to Olympics.com.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pinki and Rupa, members of India's gold medal-winning women's fours team from Birmingham 2022, defeated Malta's Connie Rixon and Rebecca Rixon in their Section B contest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Indian duo dominated the opening set 7-1, but Malta fought back to win the second set and force a tie-break. Pinki's final bowl proved decisive as India sealed the victory.

Meanwhile, 43-year-old Putul Sonowal marked his Commonwealth Games debut with an impressive win over reigning world champion Bester. The reigning Asian champion prevailed in a tie-break after the two players split the opening two sets.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sonowal edged the first set 5-4 before Bester responded with a 7-3 win in the second set in their Section D opener. The section features six players, with the winners of each of the four sections advancing to the semi-finals.

Putul will next face Cecil Alexander of the Falkland Islands in his second men's singles Section D match, while Pinki and Rupa will take on South Africa in their next women's pairs fixture. Both matches are scheduled for Friday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At Glasgow 2026, bowls has begun with sectional group play, with players and teams competing in a round-robin format for a place in the knockout stages.

The competition is being staged indoors for the first time at a Commonwealth Games, while the basic objective remains the same -- rolling the bowls as close as possible to the jack, the small target ball.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)