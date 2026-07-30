Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra Headlines India's Action-Packed Line-Up in Glasgow |

Glasgow: Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will be among the major Indian athletes in action at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday as he begins his campaign in the men's javelin throw qualification event.

India will also open its campaign in track cycling, while competitions in athletics, weightlifting and lawn bowls continue at the Games, according to ESPN.

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Chopra's javelin qualification will be one of the key events for India, with the star athlete aiming to secure a place in the final and continue the country's strong run in athletics.

Tejaswin Shankar is also scheduled to begin his decathlon campaign. However, his participation could depend on his fitness after his knee flared up during the men's high jump final on Monday night.

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In weightlifting, Martina Devi Maibam will compete in the women's 86+kg category, while Lovepreet Singh will be in action in the men's 110+kg event, with both athletes looking to add to India's medal tally, according to ESPN.

The track cycling programme will also get underway, with Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo among the Indian cyclists set to compete.

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According to the ESPN schedule, India's events on Thursday:

Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar - Men's Decathlon 100m

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh - Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying

Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar - Men's Decathlon Long Jump

Athletics: Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu - Men's Triple Jump Qualifying

Track Cycling: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Rojit Singh Yanglem - Men's Team Sprint Qualifying

Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar - Men's Decathlon Shot Put

Athletics: Vishal TK - Men's 400m Semifinal

Weightlifting: Martina Devi Maibam - Women's 86+kg Final (Medal Event)

Bowls: India (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh) vs Botswana - Men's Pairs Sectional Play

Bowls: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Emma Firyana Saroji (Malaysia) - Women's Singles Sectional Play

Track Cycling: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Rojit Singh Yanglem - Men's Team Sprint Finals (Subject to Qualification)

Weightlifting: Lovepreet Singh - Men's 110+kg Final (Medal Event)

Athletics: Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill - Men's Shot Put Final (Medal Event)

Athletics: Animesh Kujur - Men's 200m Semifinal

Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar - Men's Decathlon High Jump

Athletics: Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani - Women's Discus Throw Final (Medal Event)

Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar - Men's Decathlon 400m

Athletics: Parul Chaudhary - Women's 5000m Final (Medal Event).

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