e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain crashes out in quarterfinals

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Lovlina Borgohain | Photo: PTI

India suffered twin setbacks in the Commonwealth Games boxing rings here after Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain crashed out in the quarterfinals of the light middleweight category, missing out on a medal.

Lovlina, who had easily won her first-round match, crashed out to Rosie Eccles of Wales, a silver medallist at the 2018 Games in Gold Coast who is hoping to upgrade her silver to gold in Birmingham.

Narrow defeat

While Lovlina was there in Tokyo, Eccles had failed to make it to the Great Britain team. But the experienced boxer on Wednesday came up with the goods in a narrow verdict, winning 3-2 on points.

Playing from Red corner in the over 66-70 kg division, Lovlina started well and won the first round as per four judged while one rated in favour of Eccles.

Aggressive opponent

The second round went in favour of the Wales boxer as she was more aggressive while Lovlina was even given a warning and had a point deducted from her tally. Just like the first round, the second went into Lovlina. The boxer from Assam did her best to recover but the Wales boxer did not give her enough chances.

It was clearly a big setback for India as besides Lovlikna, India suffered a big setback for the commonwealth games as Ashish Kumar too lost his bout. Lovlina had reached Birmingham with such preparations, as she announced that she will do her best to win a medal.

Read Also
Commonwealth Games 2022: Olympic medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment...
article-image
HomeSportsCommonwealth Games 2022: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain crashes out in quarterfinals

RECENT STORIES

Who's the real Shiv Sena? Supreme Court directs poll panel to defer decision on Eknath Shinde camp's...

Who's the real Shiv Sena? Supreme Court directs poll panel to defer decision on Eknath Shinde camp's...

Mumbai: School bus rams in a truck in Agripada; no casualties reported

Mumbai: School bus rams in a truck in Agripada; no casualties reported

India vs West Indies: Players get US visas, last two T20Is to be played in Florida as planned:...

India vs West Indies: Players get US visas, last two T20Is to be played in Florida as planned:...

China launches ballistic missiles near Taiwan, as part of largest ever military drills

China launches ballistic missiles near Taiwan, as part of largest ever military drills

Is 'boycott' the Bollywood's new propaganda move? #BoycottAliaBhatt trends on Twitter ahead of...

Is 'boycott' the Bollywood's new propaganda move? #BoycottAliaBhatt trends on Twitter ahead of...