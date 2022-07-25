Commonwealth Games 2022: Sports ministry asks IOA to arrange accreditation for Lovlina Borgohain's coaches after boxer's mental harassment claim

Lovlina Borgohain | Twitter/ Lovlina Borgohain

The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has urged the Indian Olympic Association to arrange the accreditation of the coach of boxer Lovlina Borgohain after the Olympic bronze medallist alleged mental harassment ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Lovlina alleged that her preparations for the Commonwealth Games are being hampered because of the "continuous harassment" her coaches are facing from the authorities.

The Indian boxing squad reached the Games Village on Sunday night after a training stint in Ireland, but Lovlina's personal coach Sandhya Gurung could not enter the Village since she does not have accreditation.

Lovlina, perhaps, wanted her personal coach Amey Kolekar with her during the CWG, but he did not feature in the long list.

The decorated pugilist expressed her anger in a long Twitter post.

After a few hours of Lovlina's post, the sports ministry stepped in to resolve the issue

"We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain," the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports tweeted.