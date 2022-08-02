Commonwealth Games 2022: Lift that got Harjinder Kaur bronze medal, watch

Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur |

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the bronze medal win in the Women's 71kg final, Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur said she was confident that she will secure a medal despite getting strong competition from Nigeria's lifter Joy Ogbonne Eze for the third position.

Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur won a bronze medal with a combined lift of 212kg in the Women's 71kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.

Nigerian lifter Joy Ogbonne Eze was unsuccessful in all of her three attempts in the clean and jerk round, meaning Harjinder Kaur became India's ninth medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2022. England's Sarah Davies won a gold medal.

"I was confident that I will get a medal. Though I am not happy with my performance but I am happy that I won a medal. Next, I will focus on Asian Championship," Harjinder Kaur told ANI.

Harjinder was successful in all of her attempts in the Clean and Jerk round. In her third attempt, she lifted 119kg to take her total to 212 kg (93kg + 119kg).In her first attempt at the Snatch category, Harjinder failed to lift 90kg. In the second attempt of the category she finally successfully lifted 90kg. In her third and final attempt, she lifted 93kg battering her personal best.

In the Clean and Jerk category, she successfully lifted 113kg. In the second attempt of the category, she lifted 116kg without breaking a sweat. She bettered her last attempt and lifted 119kg successfully.