Commonwealth Games 2022: India women's hockey team celebrates after winning Bronze, Kiren Rijiju says he 'loves' it; watch video

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju congratulated Indian women's hockey team for winning bronze in the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham.

"Heartiest congratulations to our Indian Women's #Hockey Team on winning the bronze medal at CWG2022 against New Zealand's Women's team on a penalty shootout score of 2-1. What a brilliant performance to make the entire nation proud," the Union Minister tweeted.

He further commented on the dance celebration by the women's team in the dressing room. Sharing video of the same, Rijiju tweeted, "I love the celebration of our talented Indian Women's Hockey Team after defeating New Zealand to win bronze medal at the CommonwealthGames and made entire nation proud! Enjoy Girls!"

The Indian women's hockey team beat defending champions New Zealand 2-1 in shootout to win the bronze medal and finish its campaign at the Commonwealth Games on a high note here on Sunday.

Leading 1-0, India conceded a penalty corner with less than 30 seconds to go for the final hooter, as the match went into shootout after Olivia Merry's equaliser.