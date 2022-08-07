Commonwealth Games 2022: Annu Rani wins bronze in women's javelin throw

Ace Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani captured a bronze medal for her country after finishing in the third position in the final of the women's javelin throw final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

She finished at the third position with the best throw of 60.00 m, which came in her fourth attempt.

The gold medal was won by Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber, who achieved the best throw of 64.43 m in her sixth and final attempt.

Mackenzie Little of Australia gained the silver medal, who had the best throw of 64.27 m. This personal best throw of hers came in her fifth attempt.

Another Indian participating in the event was Shilpa Rani. She finished in the seventh spot with the best throw of 54.62 m in her second attempt.

India has seen three more medals in athletics today.

Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar added one more bronze to India's medal tally after finishing in the third position in the final of the men's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Kumar clocked the timings of 38:49.21 in the final, which is his personal best.

The gold medal was won by Canada's Evan Dunfee, who clocked the timings of 38:36.37, which is a new Commonwealth Games record and his personal best as well.

Australia's Declan Tingay won the silver medal. He clocked the timings of 38:42.33, which is his personal best.

Amit, another Indian taking part in the event finished at the ninth position, clocking timings of43:04.97, his season best.