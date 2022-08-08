e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal clinches gold in men's singles TT, beats Liam Pitchford of England in final

Monday, August 08, 2022
Table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal won gold in the men's singles category | Photo: Twitter Image

Table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal won gold in the men's singles category with a win over Liam Pitchford of England on Monday.

Achanta Sharath Kamal has had a great Commonwealth Games 2022 so far, in which he has captured three medals so far, including two gold and a silver.

He was part of the gold medal-winning men's team which won the gold medal. Indian men's table tennis team clinched the gold medal defeating Singapore 3-1 in the final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 2.

He also captured a gold medal in the mixed doubles category with Sreeja Akula. The Indian table tennis duo of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula registered a 3-1 win over the Malaysian pair of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 on Sunday.

On the same day, the Indian men's doubles duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bagged the silver medal in the men's doubles final.

The Indian duo clinched the silver medal after losing to Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11.

article-image

