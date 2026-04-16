Comedy Of Errors! Hilarious Run Out Mix-Up On Free Hit Stuns Fans During PSL 2026 PZ Vs QG Clash | VIDEO | X

Lahore, April 16: A bizarre mix-up occurred during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match which stunned the fans. The hilarious incident occurred during the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match when Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq were caught in the middle of the pitch and still survived a run out chance amid comedy of errors. Peshawar Zalmi crushed Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets in the one-sided contest.

Hilarious Mix-up

The incident occurred after a waist-high No Ball from Ali Raza to Abrar Ahmed and he was awarded a Free Hit. Abrar played the shot in the point direction which landed straight into the hands of the fielder. Abrar and his partner Usman Tariq tried to take a run and were caught in the middle of the pitch with the ball in the fielder's hands.

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Late Throw At Wrong End

The fielder charged towards the wicket with the ball as there was an opportunity of a run out. However, he kept on running with the ball in his hand and did not throw it either of the sides, when both the batters were out of their crease. After running few steps, he threw the ball towards the non-striker's end, however, the ball missed the stumps and they finally managed to take a single.

'Comedy of Errors'

The video of the incident went viral on social media and the internet users came up with hilarious reactions over the mix-up from the batters and the fielder's inability to take the decision of throwing the ball at which end. An internet user shared the video on social media and claimed that it was a "Comedy of errors in PSL 2026."