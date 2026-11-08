 Comedy Of Errors! 3 Pakistan Fielders Leave Easy Catch As Kavya Patel Gets Lifeline In IND Vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Clash | VIDEO
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HomeSportsComedy Of Errors! 3 Pakistan Fielders Leave Easy Catch As Kavya Patel Gets Lifeline In IND Vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Clash | VIDEO

Comedy Of Errors! 3 Pakistan Fielders Leave Easy Catch As Kavya Patel Gets Lifeline In IND Vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Clash | VIDEO

Pakistan's U19 fielders produced a bizarre catching blunder against India, bringing back memories of the infamous Shoaib Malik-Saeed Ajmal mix-up. Mohammad Sayyam, Hamza Zahoor and another fielder converged under a high ball but allowed it to drop. Sayyam was visibly frustrated, while Kavya Patel received a valuable lifeline after the costly fielding error.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 08, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Comedy Of Errors! 3 Pakistan Fielders Leave Easy Catch As Kavya Patel Gets Lifeline In IND Vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Clash | VIDEO
3 Pakistan Fielders Leave Easy Catch As Kavya Patel Gets Lifeline |

Pakistan's fielders produced a bizarre moment during the U19 clash against India, bringing back memories of an infamous catching mix-up involving Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal. Three Pakistan players converged under a high ball but failed to take responsibility, allowing the catch to fall safely to the ground.

Three Fielders, But Nobody Takes The Catch

The moment occurred when Patel stepped down the track to attack a length delivery from Sayyam. However, she could only manage a high top-edge that went straight up in the air, giving Pakistan a golden opportunity to dismiss her. What followed was a comedy of errors that left the Pakistan players embarrassed.

Sayyam initially moved towards the ball, but wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor and another fielder also rushed in to complete the catch. The three players appeared to expect someone else to take responsibility, with communication breaking down at a crucial moment. Eventually, all three backed away and watched the ball drop without anyone making an attempt to complete the catch.

The incident immediately brought back memories of a similar moment involving former Pakistan stars Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal. Their infamous catching mix-up remains one of the most talked-about fielding blunders in Pakistan cricket. The latest incident involving the country's U19 side offered a fresh reminder of that moment.

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Sayyam was visibly unhappy after the missed opportunity and confronted the fielder who had moved towards him. However, the Pakistan pacer also had a share of the blame, as he appeared to communicate his intention to take the catch too late. This left little time for the other fielders to react and make a decision.

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