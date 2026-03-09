'Coach Sahab, Smile Looks Great On You': MS Dhoni's Praise For Gautam Gambhir Sends Internet Into Frenzy After Team India's T20 WC Win

ICC/X

India’s triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup triggered celebrations across the cricketing world, but one message in particular grabbed massive attention online. Legendary former captain MS Dhoni sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a special congratulatory post for India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Following India’s dominant victory in the tournament final, Dhoni took to Instagram to congratulate the team and its support staff. In his post, he praised Gambhir with a witty line that quickly went viral: “Coach Sahab, smile looks great on you. Intensity with a smile is a killer combo.”

Dhoni also congratulated the entire Indian team for their remarkable performance and historic achievement. “History gets created at Ahmedabad,” he wrote while applauding the players and support staff for delivering a memorable campaign.

Dhoni’s rare public message, combined with his trademark humor, quickly went viral across social media, with fans celebrating the wholesome exchange between two of India’s most influential cricketing figures.