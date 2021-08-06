Coach Marijne calls it a day

Tokyo: The Indian women's hockey team's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne on Friday revealed that the bronze medal match against Great Britain in the ongoing Olympics was his last assignment with the side.

The 47-year-old coached the Indian women's hockey team to its best ever performance in the Olympic Games, guiding them to a creditable fourth place finish here.

The Indian women came tantalisingly close to winning their maiden Olympic medal before losing to Great Britain 3-4 in a close bronze play-off match. Hours after this feat, Marijne announced that it was his last assignment with the Indian team.

"I don't have any plans because this was my last match with Indian women. It's upto Janneka (Schopman) now," the Dutchman told the Indian media in a virtual press conference.