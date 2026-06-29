Coach Hong Myungbo Resigns As South Korea Crash Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026 After Group Stage Exit | Video | X

Mexico City: Hong Myungbo announced he will be stepping down as South Korea coach, the day after it was confirmed that the team had failed to make it past the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the best third-placed teams.

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Korea opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Czechia but then suffered successive 1-0 defeats to Mexico and South Africa. Their fate was out of their hands as the group stage concluded on June 28 (IST).

Hong, who had been in charge since 2024, said he took “all responsibilities” for the team's unsuccessful World Cup, which came after an unbeaten qualifying campaign for the global showpiece.

"To all of the Korean people who love and support our national team, I would like to genuinely apologise. Today, I'd like to announce that I will step down as the national team head coach," Hong said in a press conference.

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"It was not an easy decision for me to take this role, but once I took it, I thought about nothing else except being responsible until the very last moment. I believed that was the only way for me to work."

Hong, 57, led South Korea to 15 wins, five draws and six losses after taking charge for a second time in 2024. He also led the national team in 2013 and 2014, having turned to management in 2009 following a playing career that included 136 caps for South Korea.

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"As the head coach, no explanation can supersede the ultimate result. I could not bring the result that our people had expected. All responsibilities are with me. I want to thank our coaches and staff who worked with me with one common goal.

"I step down as the national team head coach. However, my heart for Korean football will remain the same. I will now support Korea national team to regain the trust and love of our people, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)