'Clicky Ponting' Controversy: English Club Cricket Rocked By Bizarre Cheating Scandal Involving Fake Edge Claim

ben_mummery/JoeOtra/X

A bizarre cheating controversy has shaken English club cricket after a player was accused of using a finger-clicking trick to deceive umpires into giving batters out. The incident, involving Saltburn Cricket Club’s second XI in the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League, has sparked widespread outrage on social media and led to an official investigation.

The controversy emerged after a viral video appeared to show Saltburn fielder Brian Devine allegedly clicking his fingers as the ball passed the batter’s outside edge, creating the impression of a nick. The wicketkeeper completed the catch behind the stumps, and the batter was given out despite appearing to protest the decision.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident was quickly labelled “Clickgate” online, while Devine was nicknamed “Clicky Ponting” by fans in reference to former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. The comparison sparked debate among cricket followers, with many criticising the alleged act as a violation of the spirit of the game.

The North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League has launched an investigation after receiving complaints over the incident. Further claims have also surfaced, with some opponents alleging that similar tactics may have been used in other matches during the season.

The controversy has reignited discussions around sportsmanship in grassroots cricket, where matches often rely heavily on players’ honesty and the judgement of volunteer umpires. While allegations remain under investigation, the incident has already become one of the most talked-about moments in recent club cricket.