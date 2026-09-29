'Clear Your Debts First': Afghan Fans Hit Back After PCB 'Bans' Pakistan Players From Afghanistan Premier League | X

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) reported decision not to allow its active players to take part in the upcoming Afghanistan Premier League (APL) has not gone down well with the Afghan fans and has triggered reactions on social media. There are reports that the PCB has blocked Pakistan cricketers from participating in the APL. However, there is no official confirmation or announcement from the PCB about the ban so far.

One of the prominent reactions came from Afghan journalist Ajmal Zadran, who responded to a post about the PCB's decision. He said Afghan fans were not disappointed by the absence of Pakistani players and instead claimed that the league could benefit from the decision.

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"Honestly, we are more than happy that your debt-ridden and jealous players are not coming to our league," Zadran wrote on X. He also said that the Afghanistan Premier League was meant for "world-class champions" and urged the PCB to address its domestic issues before making decisions about Afghanistan's cricket events.

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The reaction came after reports that the PCB has decided against allowing Pakistani cricketers to participate in the Afghanistan Premier League 2026. The tournament is set to return after an eight-year gap with five franchises expected to take part.

The reported decision comes at a time when relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan remain tense. However, the response from Afghan fans has largely focused on the cricketing side of the issue with some supporters saying that the tournament can move ahead without Pakistani players.

However, a Pakistani fan came out in support and stated that the decision was taken after Afghanistan denied to participate in the tri-nation series in Pakistan. The user said, "When Afghanistan denied for tri series ....then PCB decided for that decision."

Another said, "An Afghan lecturing others about national debt while celebrating that 'world-class' status comes from people declining the invite. Bold strategy. We’ll keep making our own decisions based on cricket, not commentary. You focus on your own house. Projection isn’t a good look."

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has continued to build its domestic and franchise cricket structure and the APL's return marks another step in that process.

For now, the absence of Pakistani players is set to be one of the talking points around the revived Afghanistan Premier League, while reactions from fans on both sides are likely to continue as the tournament approaches.