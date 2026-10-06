CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Pens Emotional Note After Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down As Team India Captain

Abhijeet Dipke penned a heartfelt note after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down | Image Credits: Instagram

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has penned an emotional note after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as India captain. Kaur, who led India to the Women's World Cup title last year, resigned ending a near 10-year stint. The 37-year-old announced the decision with an emotional social media post early on Tuesday.

Dipke lauds Harmanpreet's leadership, passion

Several former teammates, compatriots and rivals have congratulated Harmanpreet on her distinguished career as captain. Kaur lifted the World Cup and has two Asian Games gold medals to her name, alongside multiple Asia Cup wins.

Among the congratulatory posts was a heartfelt message from Abhijeet Dipke. Dipke praised Harmanpreet for her leadership and the love and care she had for her teammates and the country. The CJP founder added that watching her lift the World Cup remains one of his favourite memories in cricket. He further stressed that Kaur's legacy goes beyond the trophies she has won, noting that the team is in better shape and still chasing greatness.

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Abhijeet Dipke's tribute to Harmanpreet Kaur

Sorry for another comment but I really need to say it. I still remember that day when you got run out and walked off the pitch in rage in that semi-final. It was heartbreaking to say the least. But somehow, that moment also summed up why I always admired you so much. Some called you too emotional and too hot-headed. I always thought you simply cared too much. Because in that rage, we saw how much the game meant to you. We saw what wearing that jersey meant to you and how badly you wanted to win, not for yourself, but for your team and your country.

And maybe that fire is exactly what made you the leader you were. You never seemed interested in being the calm, perfect captain people expected you to be. You felt every win, every loss, every missed opportunity. You fought for every run and every inch. And somewhere along the way, that hunger became the hunger of the entire team. Watching you finally lift the World Cup will always be one of my favourite memories from cricket. After all the heartbreaks, the near misses, the criticism and the years of fighting, seeing you with that trophy just felt right. Like the game finally gave something back to someone who had given so much of herself to it.

But I think your greatest achievement goes beyond any trophy. You built a team and taught them how to fight. A team that learned to believe it belonged at the very top and shouldn't settle for less. A team that will keep chasing greatness even when you are no longer the one leading it. That, to me, is the mark of a true leader. You don't just leave behind victories, you leave behind people who know how to win without you.