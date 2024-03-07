Christian Horner Controversy: Female Accuser Suspended By Red Bull Team Ahead Of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Christopher Horner | Credits: Twitter

A female employee, who accused Red Bull team principal Christian Horner for inappropriate behaviour, has been suspended by the team ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, slated to take place on Saturday, March 9.

Horner landed in a big controversy after the female employee of Red Bull levelled serious allegations against him for his 'appropriate and controlling behaviour'. However, Horner denied the allegations and Red Bull's board dismissed the compliant after an internal investigation.

The controversy around Christian Horner came into the light last month. This grabbed headlines ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, which was held at the Bahrain International Circuit.

After internal investigation by the Red Bull board, the team decided to suspend the accuser after they found that the female employee had been dishonest with her statement. Throughout the investigation, Christian Horner remained as incharge as team principal of Red Bull team.