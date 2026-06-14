'Choti Sooryavanshi': Indian Opener Shafali Verma Smashes First Ball For Six In ICC Women's T20 World Cup Against Pakistan; Netizens REACT

Indian Opener Shafali Verma Smashes First Ball For Six In ICC Women's T20 World Cup Against Pakistan | X

Birmingham: Shafali Verma gave India Women a flying start in their opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 against Pakistan Women at Edgbaston on Sunday. The aggressive opener got India's campaign underway in style by smashing a six off the very first ball of the high-voltage clash, immediately putting pressure on the Pakistan bowlers and exciting the packed crowd.

Known for her fearless batting, Shafali showed positive intent from the very beginning as India looked to make a strong start after choosing to bat first. Her big hit set the tone for the innings and brought loud cheers from Indian supporters at the stadium.

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However, she could not stay at the crease for long as she got dismissed in the first over itself. After being hit for a six off the first ball, Sadia Iqbal responded brilliantly by dismissing Shafali Verma. The Pakistan spinner bowled a shorter delivery and Shafali tried to create room for another attacking shot on the off side.

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However, the ball bounced more than expected, took the outside edge of her bat and flew behind the wicket. Muneeba Ali completed a sharp catch, keeping her eyes on the ball throughout despite the awkward bounce. Shafali, who had started aggressively, was forced to depart after edging the ball while attempting another big hit.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Shafali's attacking approach with many comparing her to Indian batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and calling her "Choti Sooryavanshi" for her fearless strokeplay and ability to clear the boundary with ease.