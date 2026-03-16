'Chota Dhurandhar': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Targets IPL 2026 Title As RR Drop Banger Welcome Video For Teenage Superstar | WATCH

Rajasthan Royals have dropped an arrival video for their young superstar Vaibhav Suryavanshi ahead of the IPL 2026 season. It will only be his second season in the competition and the franchise have drawn a comparison with Dhurandhar 2 teaser for his arrival. The 14-year-old recently revealed that the Ranveer Singh starrer was his favourite movie.

In the video, Suryavnanshi can be seen in chair writing things in a diary. Like in Dhurandhar, where Ranveer Singh's character crossed of name off his list, Suryavanshi put a strike through across U19 World Cup. He then mentioned IPL 2026, setting sights on another goal.

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At the BCCI Naman Awards, young batting talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed attention during a rapid-fire round hosted by Harsha Bhogle. Alongside players like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya, the teenager revealed his favourite movie. When asked, Sooryavanshi instantly replied, "Dhurandhar", which drew attention, as it is an A-rated movie and Sooryavanshi is still a teenager.