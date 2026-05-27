'Chosen One': WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Wears Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's RR Jersey While Working Out Inside Gym | Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre grabbed fans’ attention after posting a reel of himself working out in the gym while wearing the jersey of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of Rajasthan Royals’ match.

The gesture was seen as a huge compliment because McIntyre was famously known as “The Chosen One” after being hand-picked for greatness early in his WWE career. By wearing Sooryavanshi’s jersey, McIntyre appeared to acknowledge the youngster’s fearless batting and undeniable potential.

The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to take on the formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the Eliminator. Heading into the playoffs, he has emerged as one of Rajasthan Royals’ standout performers, scoring an impressive 583 runs, ahead of top-order teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal (397 runs) and Dhruv Jurel (458 runs).

His talent and unwavering dedication at such a young age have inspired many people, even outside the cricketing world. Sooryavanshi has quickly become one of the most exciting young stars of IPL 2026 because of his fearless approach against elite bowlers. The Rajasthan Royals batter’s rapid rise has firmly established him as a player to watch for the future.

Fans also reacted enthusiastically to McIntyre’s reel, with many enjoying the unexpected crossover between WWE and the IPL. The viral moment further boosted attention around both stars and created excitement among sports fans across social media.