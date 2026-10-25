Chola Foundation To Bring One Of India's Strongest Open Chess Tournaments To Chennai | file pic

Chennai, 25 October 2026: Chola Foundation will host the 1st Chola Chess Open International Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2026, a FIDE-rated event, from 30 October to 7 November 2026 at ITC Welcomhotel, Cathedral Road, Chennai. The tournament will bring together 80 players, including 20 Indian grandmasters and 12 grandmasters from other federations.

Every participant is rated 2250 or above on the FIDE scale, with 75 of the 80 players holding a FIDE title. With an average rating of around 2400 Elo, the tournament is expected to rank among the strongest open chess events held in India.

A Strong International Field

20 to 24 of the 80 players will represent federations outside India, giving Indian players a rare chance to face a wide range of international opponents in a single open event. Players from 12 chess federations will take part. The field will include at least 32 grandmasters, a measure of the depth and growing international appeal of chess in India.

A Platform for Norm Aspirants

The tournament will offer players the opportunity to earn Grandmaster (GM), International Master (IM), Woman Grandmaster (WGM) and Woman International Master (WIM) norms. FIDE's title regulations set requirements for the mix of federations and for the titles and ratings of opponents, so a field with substantial foreign participation and a high average rating is particularly valuable for players pursuing norms.

The event will provide established grandmasters with a high-level contest and give the next generation of Indian players a strong platform to test themselves against experienced international opposition.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ravindra Kumar Kundu, MD & CEO, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, said, “India’s emergence as a global chess powerhouse requires sustained access to world-class competitive match play. At Chola Foundation, we remain committed to strengthening India’s competitive chess ecosystem and developing the next generation of champions.”

Tournament Details

• Event: 1st Chola Chess Open International Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2026 (FIDE-rated)

• Dates: 30 October to 7 November 2026

• Venue: ITC Welcomhotel, Cathedral Road, Chennai - 600 086

• Inauguration: Friday, 30 October 2026, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

• Field: 80 players; 20 Indian and 12 foreign grandmasters (at least 32 in total); about 75 titled players; 20 to 24 international players, 12 chess federations represented

• Eligibility: FIDE rating of 2250 and above

• Norms: Opportunity for GM, IM, WGM and WIM norms

• Website: www.cholachess.com

The organisers believe that bringing leading Indian and international players together in one open event will strengthen competitive chess in India and open up more opportunities for players aspiring to reach the highest levels of the game.

About Chola Foundation

Chola Foundation is a public trust established to implement the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of its declarants—Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited, Tube Investments of India Limited, and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited.

The Foundation's primary objective is to serve the public through initiatives focused on poverty alleviation & relief, advancement of education, medical relief and healthcare for underserved communities, environmental sustainability, promotion of art, culture & sports, and support for community development initiatives.

About Cholamandalam Investment and Finance

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola) was incorporated in 1978 as the financial services arm of the Murugappa Group. Chola commenced business as an equipment financing company and has emerged as a comprehensive financial services provider offering vehicle finance, home loans, loan against property, SME loans, customer durables loans, gold loans, Secured Business & Personal Loans, Investment advisory services, stock broking and various other financial services to customers.

Chola operates from 2508 touch points across India, with assets under management above INR 254392 Crores.

The mission of Chola is to enable customers to enter a better life. Chola has a growing clientele of over 43 lakh happy customers nationwide. Since its inception and growth, the company has kept a clear eye on its values. The basic tenet of these values is a strict adherence to ethics and a responsibility to all those within its corporate ambit - customers, shareholders, employees and society.

For more details, please visit www.cholamandalam.com

About Murugappa Group

A 125-year-old conglomerate with presence across India and the world, the INR 902 billion (90,178 crore) Murugappa Group has diverse businesses in agriculture, engineering, financial services and more.

The Group has 10 listed companies: Carborundum Universal Limited, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Limited, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited, Coromandel International Limited, E.I.D.-Parry (India) Limited, NACL Industries Limited, Shanthi Gears Limited, Tube Investments of India Limited, and Wendt (India) Limited. Other major companies include Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited and Parry Agro Industries Limited. Brands such as Ajax, Hercules, BSA, Montra, Montra Electric, Mach City, Chola, Chola MS, CG Power, Shanthi Gears, CUMI, Gromor, Paramfos, Parry’s are part of the Group’s illustrious stable.

Abrasives, technical ceramics, electrominerals, electric vehicles, auto components, fans, transformers, signalling equipment for railways, bicycles, fertilisers, sugar, tea, and several other products make up the Group’s business interests.

Guided by the Five lights — integrity, passion, quality, respect, and responsibility — and a culture of professionalism, the Group has a workforce of 94,041employees.