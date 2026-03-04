'Chokers': South Africa's ICC Knockout Nightmare Continues After Crushing Defeat To New Zealand In ICC T20 WC26 Semi-Final

South Africa | X

Kolkata, March 4: The South Africa Cricket Team suffered another painful exit in the knockout stage of an ICC event after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. South Africa has not been able to win the ICC T20 World Cup ever since the tournament started in 2007.

South Africa had entered the semi-finals unbeaten and looked like one of the strongest teams in the tournament and favourites to lift the World Cup trophy. However, their impressive run in the tournament ended in disappointment as New Zealand dominated in all the departments of the game and knocked them put.

'Chokers'

A user said, "South Africa in T20 WC 2026: - undefeated whole tournament - beaten IND to humble some players - beaten WI to let India qualify - Choked in SF to keep chokers tag."

Another Knockout Disappointment

The defeat against New Zealand has added to South Africa's long list of heart-breaking exits in T20 World Cup knockout matches.

1. In 2024, the Proteas reached their first-ever T20 World Cup final but lost a close match to India. At one stage they needed just 30 runs from the final 30 balls with six wickets in hand, but India's tight bowling at the end turned the game around.

2. In 2014, South Africa were again stopped in the semi-finals when India successfully chased down their total, Virat Kohli led the chase with his brilliant innings.

3. In 2009, South Africa fell just short while chasing an easy target against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final after which Pakistan went on to win the final and lift their maiden title.

Dominant Win For New Zealand

In the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens today, South Africa managed to post a target of 169/8 in their 20 overs. However, New Zealand made the chase look very easy.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen played a stunning innings as he smashed the fastest-ever century in ICC T20 World Cup history off just 33 balls. His explosive batting helped New Zealand chase the target in only 12.5 overs with nine wickets in hand. The victory sealed their place in the final and guaranteed South Africa's another exit from the knockout stage.