'Chokers club': Fans brutally troll RCB as they fail to make IPL 2023 playoffs after defeat to Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bangalore. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Following another unsuccessful IPL season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the three-time runners-up are being brutally trolled by the social media users. Faf du Plessis' men got flattened by Shubman Gill's century in the final group game of the season as the Gujarat Titans successfully chased down 198 to eliminate the hosts at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Having lost the toss in a must-win game, Virat Kohli held the batting together even as the likes of Faf du Plessis, Michael Bracewell, and Anuj Rawat. Kohli became only the third batter to score back-to-back centuries in IPL history. He reached the three-figure mark in the final over as the hosts finished with 197-5 in their allotted overs.

While Kohli expressed confidence in RCB bowlers for defending the total, it didn't turn out as expected. The bowlers could not regular inroads as Shubman Gill took the match away from them in no time. Gill shared a rollicking 123-run partnership with Vijay Shankar, who smacked a fifty before holing out to Kohli at deep mid-wicket.

RCB kept striking as they dismissed Dasun Shanaka and David Miller cheaply, but Gill had been set. It came down to eight required off the final over, with Gill facing left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell. Gill, on 98, smashed a six on the first delivery after Parnell's first two attempts went for a wide and no-ball to bring up his second successive hundred of the season. The Titans' eight-wicket victory meant that the Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs. With seven wins and as many loss, du Plessis and co. finished at sixth.

The five-time champions had earlier beat the SunRisers Hyderabad, thanks to a century from all-rounder Cameron Green.

Meanwhile, this is how fans reacted after RCB failed to reach the playoffs:

