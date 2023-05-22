 'Chokers club': Fans brutally troll RCB as they fail to make IPL 2023 playoffs after defeat to Gujarat Titans
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Chokers club': Fans brutally troll RCB as they fail to make IPL 2023 playoffs after defeat to Gujarat Titans

'Chokers club': Fans brutally troll RCB as they fail to make IPL 2023 playoffs after defeat to Gujarat Titans

Social media users have brutally trolled the Royal Challengers Bangalore after they fail to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Royal Challengers Bangalore. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Following another unsuccessful IPL season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the three-time runners-up are being brutally trolled by the social media users. Faf du Plessis' men got flattened by Shubman Gill's century in the final group game of the season as the Gujarat Titans successfully chased down 198 to eliminate the hosts at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Having lost the toss in a must-win game, Virat Kohli held the batting together even as the likes of Faf du Plessis, Michael Bracewell, and Anuj Rawat. Kohli became only the third batter to score back-to-back centuries in IPL history. He reached the three-figure mark in the final over as the hosts finished with 197-5 in their allotted overs.

While Kohli expressed confidence in RCB bowlers for defending the total, it didn't turn out as expected. The bowlers could not regular inroads as Shubman Gill took the match away from them in no time. Gill shared a rollicking 123-run partnership with Vijay Shankar, who smacked a fifty before holing out to Kohli at deep mid-wicket.

RCB kept striking as they dismissed Dasun Shanaka and David Miller cheaply, but Gill had been set. It came down to eight required off the final over, with Gill facing left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell. Gill, on 98, smashed a six on the first delivery after Parnell's first two attempts went for a wide and no-ball to bring up his second successive hundred of the season. The Titans' eight-wicket victory meant that the Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs. With seven wins and as many loss, du Plessis and co. finished at sixth.

The five-time champions had earlier beat the SunRisers Hyderabad, thanks to a century from all-rounder Cameron Green.

Meanwhile, this is how fans reacted after RCB failed to reach the playoffs:

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Chokers club': Fans brutally troll RCB as they fail to make IPL 2023 playoffs after defeat to...

'Chokers club': Fans brutally troll RCB as they fail to make IPL 2023 playoffs after defeat to...

What led to RCB's exit from IPL 2023: Over-reliance on Kohli & du Plessis to misfiring bowlers

What led to RCB's exit from IPL 2023: Over-reliance on Kohli & du Plessis to misfiring bowlers

Watch: Mumbai Indians players celebrate vividly after qualifying for IPL 2023 playoffs as GT beat...

Watch: Mumbai Indians players celebrate vividly after qualifying for IPL 2023 playoffs as GT beat...

From Virat Kohli to Cameron Green: IPL 2023 registers most number of centuries in a single season

From Virat Kohli to Cameron Green: IPL 2023 registers most number of centuries in a single season

BCCI announces Adidas as the sponsor of Indian cricket team's kit

BCCI announces Adidas as the sponsor of Indian cricket team's kit