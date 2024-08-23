Chinnaswamy Stadium Witness History: Triple Super Over Decides Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers Match in Maharaja Trophy 2024

Image: X

Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru witnessed history being created in a T20 match between Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers in Maharaja Trophy 2024. The stadium that plays host to IPL side Royal Challengers Bengaluru, witnessed a match that will go down in history books after triple super-over was witnessed for the first time in cricket history.

Maharaja Trophy's twitter handle too took to social media platforms to update about the historic event that unfolded.

Details about the Triple super over

Hubli Tigers, after been asked to bat first posted 164 runs on the board. In reply, the Mayank Agarwal-led Bengaluru Blasters levelled the score in their full quota of overs. During the first super over, Bengaluru posted 10 runs with Mayank getting out for a duck. In reply, Manish Pandey failed to take the Hubli side across the finish line.

In the 2nd second super-over, both teams put 8 runs on the board. Thus, it resulted in a third super over, which was the first in cricket history. In the third super over, Bengaluru posted 12 runs on the board. Hubli, in their chase needed four to win off the last ball. They achieved the target with a boundary to seal the epic win.