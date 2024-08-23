 Chinnaswamy Stadium Witness History: Triple Super Over Decides Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers Match in Maharaja Trophy 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsChinnaswamy Stadium Witness History: Triple Super Over Decides Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers Match in Maharaja Trophy 2024

Chinnaswamy Stadium Witness History: Triple Super Over Decides Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers Match in Maharaja Trophy 2024

The Maharaja Trophy game witnessed a triple super-over for the first time in cricket history.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru witnessed history being created in a T20 match between Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers in Maharaja Trophy 2024. The stadium that plays host to IPL side Royal Challengers Bengaluru, witnessed a match that will go down in history books after triple super-over was witnessed for the first time in cricket history.

Maharaja Trophy's twitter handle too took to social media platforms to update about the historic event that unfolded.

Details about the Triple super over

Hubli Tigers, after been asked to bat first posted 164 runs on the board. In reply, the Mayank Agarwal-led Bengaluru Blasters levelled the score in their full quota of overs. During the first super over, Bengaluru posted 10 runs with Mayank getting out for a duck. In reply, Manish Pandey failed to take the Hubli side across the finish line.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Sharad Pawar Downplays CM Face Debate, Says NCP Focused On Changing Maharashtra Government
Mumbai: Sharad Pawar Downplays CM Face Debate, Says NCP Focused On Changing Maharashtra Government
Mumbai: Western Railways Equips 61 Local Train Cabs With High-Tech Cameras For Enhanced Safety And Monitoring
Mumbai: Western Railways Equips 61 Local Train Cabs With High-Tech Cameras For Enhanced Safety And Monitoring
Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Achieves Milestone With Completion Of 2 FOBs And 1 ROB Within A Week
Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Achieves Milestone With Completion Of 2 FOBs And 1 ROB Within A Week
JNU Students Arrested During Protest to Ministry of Education Amid Ongoing Hunger Strike
JNU Students Arrested During Protest to Ministry of Education Amid Ongoing Hunger Strike

In the 2nd second super-over, both teams put 8 runs on the board. Thus, it resulted in a third super over, which was the first in cricket history.  In the third super over, Bengaluru posted 12 runs on the board. Hubli, in their chase needed four to win off the last ball. They achieved the target with a boundary to seal the epic win. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chinnaswamy Stadium Witness History: Triple Super Over Decides Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers...

Chinnaswamy Stadium Witness History: Triple Super Over Decides Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers...

Stokes 2.0: Ben Stokes Doppelganger Spotted During ENG vs SL 1st Test at Old Trafford, England...

Stokes 2.0: Ben Stokes Doppelganger Spotted During ENG vs SL 1st Test at Old Trafford, England...

Former Boxing Champion Amir Khan Puts New Wedding Venue For Sale For £12.5 Million

Former Boxing Champion Amir Khan Puts New Wedding Venue For Sale For £12.5 Million

SL vs NZ: SL Announce Schedule For 2-Test Series, 1st Match To Have Rest Day Due To Presidential...

SL vs NZ: SL Announce Schedule For 2-Test Series, 1st Match To Have Rest Day Due To Presidential...

Doesn't Spill A Drop: Spectator Takes One-Handed Catch With Four Beer Cups in Other Hand During ENG...

Doesn't Spill A Drop: Spectator Takes One-Handed Catch With Four Beer Cups in Other Hand During ENG...