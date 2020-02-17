Chinese wrestlers denied visas by India due to coronavirus outbreak

Chinese wrestlers have been denied visas for the upcoming Asian Championships that will begin from Tuesday. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) secretary Vinod Tomar confirmed to IANS that the 40-strong Chinese contingent, that was supposed to travel to the national capital for the continental tournament, have been denied visas.

"They have not got the visas and there are no chances of them being able to participate in the tournament now," Tomar said.

India stopped issuing visas to Chinese nationals from January 15 in the wake of the crisis in the country that has arisen from the deadly and highly contagious coronavirus.